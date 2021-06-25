Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,263 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,191 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,350,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,324 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,636,000 after acquiring an additional 89,414 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,278,866 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $94.32 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $97.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.