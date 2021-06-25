Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 6,687 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.53% of Independence Realty Trust worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,905,000 after buying an additional 288,761 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 116,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRT opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $18.83.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on IRT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

