Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 344 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $825,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7,143.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 79,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after acquiring an additional 78,580 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 408.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.93.

BIIB opened at $349.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.54. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

