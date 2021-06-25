Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 136.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,936 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,559 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC opened at $68.89 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.18.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

