Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,259 shares of company stock worth $2,758,924 in the last ninety days. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.08. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.21 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

