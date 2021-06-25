Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 129,149 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129,149 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of FormFactor worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FORM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,680,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,487,000 after buying an additional 39,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FORM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

