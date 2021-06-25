Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 42,675 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,105 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,675 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 379,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,016,000 after buying an additional 162,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 127.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $61.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.62. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.74 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 18.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.