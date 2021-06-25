Korea Investment CORP Has $233,000 Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $100.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.