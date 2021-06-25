Korea Investment CORP Sells 2,900 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

CYBR opened at $134.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,133.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.22. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $92.61 and a 1 year high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

