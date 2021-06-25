Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,408 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth about $108,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $10.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77. Burford Capital Limited has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.