HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Position Lowered by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 71.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,653 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in HUYA were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $2,626,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 36.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 258,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 68,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $17,559,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the first quarter worth $605,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUYA. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32. HUYA Inc. has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.76.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

