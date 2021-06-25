Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.