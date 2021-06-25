Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $34.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

