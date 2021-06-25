Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,251,000 after buying an additional 1,052,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,945,000 after buying an additional 301,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MetLife by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,304,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,310,000 after purchasing an additional 631,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.98.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

