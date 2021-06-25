DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 595.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 80,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,651,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $425.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $381.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.36 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.19.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,221 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.67, for a total transaction of $2,281,054.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,708 shares of company stock valued at $28,068,629 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

