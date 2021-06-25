Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,063 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,764,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,092,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,115,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

FSR stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

