Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at $59,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at $151,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,625 in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $79.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $52.84 and a one year high of $80.18.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

