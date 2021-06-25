Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 181.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,432 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $636.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.76. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $41.66.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 7.16%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $202,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,786.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

