Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 174.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 60,197 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.28% of Minerals Technologies worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTX stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.48. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

