Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.94 Million Stock Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,487 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,866 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.94% of Zumiez worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Zumiez by 404.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 7,631.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 81.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zumiez alerts:

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $47.43 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $91,680.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,439.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 190,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $8,937,769.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 996,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,874,942.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,276 shares of company stock valued at $10,109,216 in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.