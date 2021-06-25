Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.73 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 36.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,883 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $10,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,701 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,682,000 after acquiring an additional 472,232 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,923 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,916,000 after buying an additional 444,701 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,489,000 after buying an additional 110,904 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $83.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $131.95. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 137.63, a PEG ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $434,299.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,141,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,901 shares of company stock worth $5,471,874 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

