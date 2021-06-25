$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will report $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.28. National Health Investors posted earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.38.

National Health Investors stock opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.84. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.75%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

