Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 203,930 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ciena were worth $11,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $57.65 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $175,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,931 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CIEN. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

