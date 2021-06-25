Bank of Montreal Can Has $11.46 Million Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,602 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $11,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,959,000 after purchasing an additional 252,047 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 134,094 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $48.50 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,554,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,586.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $62,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,234 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

