Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to Announce $1.58 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings per share of $1.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. Sun Communities reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.75.

SUI opened at $173.58 on Tuesday. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $132.65 and a 12-month high of $178.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 99.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 817.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

