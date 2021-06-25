NextGen Healthcare’s (NXGN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NXGN opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 111.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

