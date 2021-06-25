Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.35%.

PSTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 11.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTL opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.61 million, a PE ratio of -943.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.