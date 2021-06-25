Contrasting Shift4 Payments (FOUR) & The Competition

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is one of 205 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Shift4 Payments to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shift4 Payments and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift4 Payments 0 3 10 0 2.77 Shift4 Payments Competitors 1115 5687 10571 308 2.57

Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus target price of $66.50, indicating a potential downside of 32.95%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.40%. Given Shift4 Payments’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shift4 Payments has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Shift4 Payments and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift4 Payments -15.39% -18.73% -7.36% Shift4 Payments Competitors -147.62% -11.54% 1.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shift4 Payments and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shift4 Payments $766.90 million -$18.40 million -42.03 Shift4 Payments Competitors $2.85 billion $337.00 million -212.71

Shift4 Payments’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Shift4 Payments. Shift4 Payments is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.3% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shift4 Payments competitors beat Shift4 Payments on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc. provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

