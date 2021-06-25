Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,680 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $11,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.34.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $177.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.27. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $180.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

