Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 534,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,521 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $11,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $27.36 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.