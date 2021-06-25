Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading Down 3.8%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.52 and last traded at $22.57. 28,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 683,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

AVIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $65.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,975,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

