Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading Down 3.8%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.52 and last traded at $22.57. 28,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 683,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.
AVIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,975,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
