Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,479 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 7,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 5,958.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $2,211,967.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,267,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,598,755.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,195 shares of company stock worth $40,767,394 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $177.96 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.22 and a 1 year high of $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.70.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

