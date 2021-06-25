Bank of Montreal Can Invests $12.14 Million in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 682,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

STLA opened at $20.40 on Friday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.01 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

