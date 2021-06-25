Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 146,496 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 146,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,148,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at about $20,011,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,407,000 after buying an additional 255,919 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,915,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,506,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,094.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

BCC opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.48.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

