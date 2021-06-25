SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Position Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 153.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.32% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDIV. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA WDIV opened at $69.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.48. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $71.61.

