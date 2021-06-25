Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 20.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $211,000.

SMMD opened at $66.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.12. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

