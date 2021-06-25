Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at $7,229,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 118,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,548 shares of company stock worth $343,757. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.15. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

