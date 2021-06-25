Insider Selling: Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) CEO Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $226,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paul J. Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nkarta alerts:

On Tuesday, March 30th, Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of Nkarta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $522,580.00.

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $28.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72. Nkarta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $79.16. The stock has a market cap of $934.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.90.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 1,796.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 76,683 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.