Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Sells $263,100.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $263,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric M. Demarco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $240,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $262,600.00.

KTOS stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 168.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,516,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,024,000 after purchasing an additional 216,271 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,406 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after acquiring an additional 613,944 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after acquiring an additional 778,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,534,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,151,000 after acquiring an additional 218,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

