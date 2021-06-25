Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 114,819 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,175,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,819 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.15% of ProPetro worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PUMP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after buying an additional 118,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after buying an additional 968,812 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at $1,901,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at $3,010,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $914,685.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,809 shares of company stock worth $1,042,109. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PUMP shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 3.34. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.