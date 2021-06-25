Bank of Montreal Can Has $12.65 Million Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,681 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $12,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.62. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

