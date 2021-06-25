Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 137,634 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137,634 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

NYSE:LUMN opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.