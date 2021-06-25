Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 17,945 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 707.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,945 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,195,000 after buying an additional 14,808 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,975,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,294,000 after buying an additional 38,499 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 215,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after buying an additional 21,648 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,488,000 after purchasing an additional 68,943 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $180.61 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $115.33 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.95.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

