Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 349,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Prudential Financial by 5,831.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $102.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.69.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

