Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Garmin by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Garmin by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 87,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Garmin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 394,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 40,906 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $143.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.14%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

