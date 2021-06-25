Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,184 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12,890.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PREF stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.58. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $98.13 and a 1-year high of $101.54.

