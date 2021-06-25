Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,540,000 after acquiring an additional 53,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 529,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,174,000 after acquiring an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,002,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

NYSE:FDS opened at $330.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

