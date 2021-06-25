Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 574,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after acquiring an additional 180,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,959,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,254,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,224,000 after acquiring an additional 441,047 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 896.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 90,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 65,379 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLPI. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.