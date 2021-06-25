PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.44. PACCAR reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in PACCAR by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 266,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $71.61 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.