Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 63.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.67.

In other news, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $99,778.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,785.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $554,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,628,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 166,191 shares of company stock worth $27,565,131 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

SWAV opened at $192.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $201.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.15.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

